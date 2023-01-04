Jones Co. sheriff thanks public for 350th ‘Most Wanted List’ arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Launching three years ago, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to use its website and social media to share public safety alerts, road closures and wanted suspects.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s department celebrated a major accomplishment - its 350th arrest made off its “Most Wanted List.”

On New Year’s Eve, deputies arrested 40-year-old Chad McKean on a Bench Warrant issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge for failing to appear for a status hearing. His original charges were for possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and for possession of meth.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said social media is a huge factor in being able to reach this goal.

The sheriff’s department uses social media almost every day including its Facebook page and its jail roster website.

These resources let the public know who the sheriff’s department is looking for and allow them to help the police out if they see a wanted suspect in the community.

“We utilize our Facebook page, we utilize our website and we utilize everybody else’s comments,” said Berlin. “Like I said, getting one or two here and there is a good thing, but 350 in three years, that’s phenomenal.”

Berlin said the majority of the arrests are for bench warrants and charges, and he’s thankful the community has positively responded in helping relay information to make these arrests.

