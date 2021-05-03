Immediate Closed Captioning or Audio Description Concerns: Call: 601-544-4730

Fax: 601-584-9302

E-mail: closedcaptioning@wdam.com

For Captioning or Audio Description Complaints:

Clyde Walker,

Director of Technology

WDAM

2362 Hwy 11 Moselle

Moselle, MS 39459

Telephone: 601-544-4730

Fax: 601-584-9302

E-mail: clyde.walker@wdam.com

FCC Closed Captioning/Audio Description Statement

The Federal Communications Commission requires closed captioning or audio descriptions for the hearing impaired in virtually all new video programming for English-language programming. The FCC rules, however, temporarily exempt from this requirement programming supplied by a new video programming network during “the first four years after it begins operation.” 47 C.F.R. Section 79.1(d)(9).

The Bounce TV Network launched its new English-language service on September 26, 2011. Consequently, programming broadcast by the Bounce TV Network will be exempt from the FCC’s closed captioning requirements until September 26, 2015.

For additional information on the FCC’s requirements, visit the FCC Closed Captioning/Audio Description website: http://transition.fcc.gov/cgb/dro/caption.html