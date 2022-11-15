Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to work on crossing off its “Most Wanted” list.

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted” individuals with bench warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court. The individuals’ charges are unrelated.

Autoplay Caption

The wanted individuals, and their original charges, include:

Jenise Bolin - Possession of methamphetamine

Denise Jenkins - Possession of contraband in a correctional facility

Timothy Rhymes - Felony domestic assault (third offense)

Charles Reggie Stewart - Burglary of a non-dwelling, attempted burglary of a non-dwelling

Aliana Wilson - Hindering prosecution

Anyone with information on the location of any of these individuals should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

View JCSD “Most Wanted” individuals on the JCSD website at www.jonesso.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.