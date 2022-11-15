Win Stuff
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to work on crossing off its “Most Wanted” list.

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted” individuals with bench warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court. The individuals’ charges are unrelated.

The wanted individuals, and their original charges, include:

  • Jenise Bolin - Possession of methamphetamine
  • Denise Jenkins - Possession of contraband in a correctional facility
  • Timothy Rhymes - Felony domestic assault (third offense)
  • Charles Reggie Stewart - Burglary of a non-dwelling, attempted burglary of a non-dwelling
  • Aliana Wilson - Hindering prosecution

Anyone with information on the location of any of these individuals should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

View JCSD “Most Wanted” individuals on the JCSD website at www.jonesso.com.

