Petal First Baptist welcomes students and staff back with bi-annual prayer walk

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With school about to be back in session, the Petal First Baptist Church held its bi-annual prayer walk.

When returning from summer and winter break, the students and staff at Petal Primary School are welcomed by hand-written prayers and bible verses on their doors.

“They come in and pray over us, support us and give us that little push that we need at the beginning of the year,” Kindergarten teacher Angela Smith said. “There’s nothing like walking in that Monday morning when we know they’ve been there and seeing all the prayers on the wall.”

This is a tradition that has held strong for nearly a decade.

“It’s an incredible honor, and the teachers tell us every year what it means to them,” Pastor Brad Eubank said. “Praying is so significant and they know when they walk in these classrooms and they have been prayed over and not only that, we commit to pray for them during the school year as well.”

People who participate in the prayer walk feel it is the least they can do to show their appreciation.

