Viral TikTok challenge encouraging students to “Slap Your Teacher”

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We all know the power of social media and how it can influence people especially our children.

TikTok is the latest social media platform creating trends that are sweeping the nation and they have serious consequences.

Last month the app challenged students to vandalize the school restrooms. This month’s challenge will have schools calling the police because it’s asking students to slap their teachers.

Jones County Superintendent Tommy Parker says the district has not had any issues with the challenge but he still has a message.

“Those in our district will be dealt with very harshly if they were to violate those rules and destroying public property, that by the way their parents pay for through their tax dollars,” says Parker.

Parker is warning students: If you are thinking about it, you should think again.

“Oh, there’s no doubt, if we had any students that were to assault the teacher, then we would pursue that to the fullest extent of the law and, of course. Like it’d be without any question that the discipline committee in this district would expel those students,” says Parker

Petal Superintendent Matthew Dillon says they have not had any issues with the October challenge, but he has a similar state to Parker, it reads:

The Petal School District has not had any incidents related to October’s Tik Tok Challenge. We encourage families to stay engaged in conversations with their student(s) about the appropriate use of social media. These challenges are a concerning trend that have been happening all over the country, encouraging students to steal/vandalize school property or behave inappropriately toward peers and/or staff members. Students caught participating in these challenges will be subject to disciplinary action, and parents/guardians will be held financially responsible for any damages caused by their student. We certainly don’t want this to happen to any of our students. We appreciate our families for partnering with us to keep our students and campuses safe.

Parker says the punishment from the one senseless act, can affect your education for at least two school years.

“Those students will be expelled for a calendar year, which means that if they have an infraction in October, they wouldn’t be eligible to return until the next October, which would actually affect two school years,” Parker says.

Parker also thought about the positive. He says since the district has not had any incidents, it shows a lot about the students and their parents

“The fact that we hadn’t had any problems, that is a credit to our students, and more so to our parents and community for having great enough influence on our students, more influenced you might say than social media platforms in preventing us from having those types of problems in our school district,” says Parker.

