First-year WCU medical student chosen for Emerging Leader Institute

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A first-year student of the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine has received a scholarship to be a part of the Emerging Leader Institute.
Victoria Ly received an “Emerging Leader” scholarship from the American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation, an award that only 30 medical students or residents receive from a national wide applicant pool.
Ly will take part in the Family Medicine Leads Emerging Leader Institute.
“I’m honestly still pretty shocked by the selection! When I received their email, I had to read it four times to make sure it was addressed to me and wasn’t sent to me by mistake,” Ly said.
The FML Emerging Leader Institute’s goal is to increase the number of family medicine doctors and provide training for future leaders in the field.
“It’s an honor to be seen, and invested in, as a person with the leadership potential to shape the future and health of my community and patients,” said Ly. “I’m ready to get to work and learn from my mentor and fellow Emerging Leaders across the country to make a positive impact.”
Emerging Leader scholars will virtually attend the American Academy of Family Physicians National Conference in July to learn more about family medicine, explore residency programs, make connections and explore leadership opportunities with the AAFP Student and Resident Congress.
After the conference, scholars will virtually attend workshops in three leadership tracks as a part of the Emerging Leader Institute.
Scholars will put together a leadership project for award opportunities during the yearlong program, as an AAFP family physician mentor will serve as a role model, provide monthly guidance and offer support to each scholar.
“We are thrilled that student doctor Ly has been chosen for the FML Emerging Leader Institute,” said Dr. Melissa Stephens, associate dean of graduate medical education and population health. “The program aligns beautifully with the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine’s mission to equip future family physicians and primary care leaders with the skills they will need to improve population health through value-based healthcare and community engagement.”
Stephens is also board president of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.