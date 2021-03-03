La. man sentenced for role in deadly Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Louisiana man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for the part he played in a deadly 2016 shooting in Hattiesburg.
A federal judge sentenced Demethius Dixon, of Shreveport, La., to 10 years in prison and five years of probation for carrying and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, resulting in the firearm being discharged.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Mugshots restaurant in Hattiesburg on June 26, 2016.
Prosecutors said Dixon and James Windham met with 20-year-old Corey Husband in the restaurant parking lot to sell two ounces of marijuana.
Dixon, also known as Deezy, was brought along as an armed enforcer in case the drug deal turned bad, investigators said.
Federal prosecutors said the deal did turn sour, and Dixon shot several times, killing Husband.
After the shooting, Dixon and Windham reportedly left the scene and tried to get rid of the drugs and guns. The evidence was later recovered by Hattiesburg Police Department investigators.
Dixon and Windham were indicted on June 25, 2019. Dixon pleaded guilty to his role in the crime and Windham pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the carrying and use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime on Sept. 24, 2020.
Windham faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.
“The United States Attorney’s Office will prosecute these violent criminals with the full arsenal of federal laws it has at its disposal. Guns and illegal drug distribution are a deadly combination,” Acting United States Attorney Darren LaMarca said in a news release.
In addition to his prison sentence, Dixon was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.