La. man pleads guilty in deadly 2016 shooting outside Hub City restaurant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Louisiana man accused of firing the shots that killed 20-year-old Corey Husband outside a Hattiesburg restaurant in 2016 pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court.
Demethius Dixon, also known as “Deezy,” pleaded guilty to using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, resulting in the firearm being discharged.
According to prosecutors, Dixon, 28, was brought along as an enforcer to watch over a drug deal that was set to happen in the parking lot of the Mugshots restaurant on June 26, 2016.
A news release from the Department of Justice says Dixon and his co-defendant, James Windham, met Husband at the restaurant to sell two ounces of marijuana.
Investigators said the deal turned sour, and Dixon fired multiple shots, ultimately killing Husband.
After the shooting, Windham and Dixon left the scene and tried to get rid of the marijuana and multiple firearms, which were eventually recovered by Hattiesburg police.
The pair were originally indicted in the investigation in June 2019.
Windham pleaded guilty to the same crime on Sept. 24, according to the DOJ.
Dixon and Windham are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2021 and face a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life behind bars.
