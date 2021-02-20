Southern Pine Electric Power Association: Saturday morning update

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM)—Southern Pine continues to make significant progress on outage restorations.
At the height of outages there were 27,500 members without power. As of 8 a.m. Saturday, that number has fallen to 4,806 outages.
Crews continue working to restore all members.
The following counties are experiencing outages:
- Simpson County 597
- Newton County 1618
- Smith County 444
- Copiah County 1311
- Rankin County 3
- Scott County 324
- Jefferson Davis 246
- Jasper County 114
- Lawrence County 131
- Lincoln County 18
Members should report outages by calling the automated system at 1-800-231-5240 or by using their MyPower account. For more information, or to view Southern Pine’s outage map, visit www.southernpine.coop.
Southern Pine Electric is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative that distributes electricity to more than 65,500 members in 11 counties in central and south Mississippi.
Headquartered in Taylorsville, Southern Pine has offices in Brandon, Newton, Hattiesburg and New Hebron.
