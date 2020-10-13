Medical supply store opens in downtown Heidelberg

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Heidelberg is seeing many new businesses lately, with one recent addition being a medical supply store.
Jasper County Medical Supply is the first of its kind in the county serving the surrounding rural areas.
Owner Dietrich Taylor, a Heidelberg native, says he opened the store to better serve his rural hometown and surrounding communities.
“Jasper County, some parts of Jones County, Smith County, Clarke County, all of those areas. We actually get patients from Newton County," Taylor said of the areas they serve.
Taylor hopes the store will provide more convenient medical help for locals.
"You know sometimes there’s a lack of transportation to get to Laurel, to get to Meridian, to get to Hattiesburg for those services. So the idea is that we can provide those services here and make sure that those people in this community and other communities, surrounding communities, get what they need,” Taylor said.
The store communicates with patients and their doctors to provide supplies the patients need for conditions like diabetes or chronic pain.
“That’s the biggest part of our job, just answering questions and making sure patients get what they need,” Taylor said.
Community leader Monica Bridges says having a local business to work with people and answer their health questions will be beneficial.
“There are a lot of elderly," Bridges said. "They’ll say, ‘I can’t get this, I can’t afford this.’ And they need someone to explain, ‘Yes, you can and this is how.’”
And Bridges says the local access will make a lot of lives easier, including her own.
"Me as well, because I learned that I was a diabetic and those might be the shoes I need to wear, working at the schools, walking every day,” Bridges said.
You can learn more about Jasper County Medical Supplies' services and hours on its Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.