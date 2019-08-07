Jasper County liquor sales referendum passes

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Voters in Jasper County’s second judicial district passed a liquor sales referendum Tuesday night.
The vote will allow the sale of liquor within the second district, mainly affecting those living in the City of Bay Springs as well as the Moss, Stringer, Louin and Montrose communities.
About 63% of residents who voted in the second judicial district voted in favor of the referendum.
The Jasper County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in June to place the referendum on the ballot.
Supporters said passing the referendum will allow greater profits to businesses within the district.
The sale of liquor in the first judicial is already legal.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.