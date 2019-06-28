Jasper Co. liquor sales referendum to be place on Aug. 6 ballot

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new referendum allowing liquor to be sold in the second judicial district of Jasper County is on the ballot for the Aug. 6 primary election.
The Jasper County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to put a liquor sales referendum on the ballot.
Jasper County Circuit Clerk Billy Rayner said only people living in the second judicial district will be allowed to vote on the referendum.
He said beer sales are allowed in the entire county, but liquor sales are only allowed in the first judicial district.
“There’s 10 counties in the State of Mississippi with two courthouses, two judicial district,s with Jasper county being one of them,” said Rayner. “Basically, you operate like two counties.”
We caught up with the man who petitioned for the referendum, Jordan Holder, who said it all comes down to economics.
"Liquor sales is a big portion of the restaurant business and it gives them kind of a leg to stand on,” said Holder. “There’s a lot of profit in it.”
Holder said allowing liquor sales in West Jasper County will be more profitable than it is in East Jasper.
“East Jasper doesn’t have quite the industry as we do in West Jasper,” said Holder. “There are more businesses here. There is more opportunity here.”
Rayner said the communities mainly effected include those living in the city of Bay Springs and the Moss, Stringer, Louin, and Montrose communities.
