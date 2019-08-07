DuPree wins Democratic nomination for secretary of state; Britton falls in primary

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Pine Belt politicos sought to earn their respective party’s nominations for secretary of state in Tuesday’s primary, but only one will move on to November’s general election.
Johnny DuPree, former four-time mayor of Hattiesburg, won the Democratic primary for secretary of state. DuPree, who in 2011 became the state’s first African American elected as a nominee for governor, dominated Maryra Hodges-Holmes of Cruger.
On the Republican side, Waynesboro native Sam Britton lost in the primary to Pascagoula native Michael Watson Jr.
Britton currently serves as Public Service Commissioner of the Southern District. Watson has served the past 11 years as state senator from District 51.
All results are unofficial until certified by the state.
DuPree and Watson will meet in the Nov. 5 general election to see who will succeed three-term officeholder Delbert Hosemann. Hosemann did not run for a fourth term, instead choosing to make a bid for lieutenant governor.
