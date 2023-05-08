Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum brings storybooks to life with StoryWalk®

Hattiesburg's Pocket Museum and USM partner up to host Story Walk and event to help children...
Hattiesburg's Pocket Museum and USM partner up to host Story Walk and event to help children explore the world of reading(wdam)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Exercise both your body and mind through the joy of reading as you walk through downtown Hattiesburg at StoryWalk®.

Created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, the StoryWalk® Project transforms the pages of a book into signs laid out on a trail inviting families, children, caregivers, teachers and others to follow the path of pages. The internationally popular literary events have taken place in all 50 states and beyond - Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea. Many of these installations are permanent or semi-permanent.

The Hub City’s StoryWalk®will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 20 at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum. It will feature the book “What I Like About Me” by Allia Zobel Nolen, with illustrations by Miki Samamoto.

Stacy Creel, an associate professor in The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Library and Information Science, spearheaded the move to bring StoryWalk® to Hattiesburg through the support of a community collaboration.

The first 300 children arriving for the Hattiesburg StoryWalk® will be eligible to receive a free, brand-new and age-appropriate book for their reading pleasure.

Although StoryWalk® is designed for younger children, older kids and adults can have fun too with other activities as they experience the joys of reading and exercise in the uniquely creative environment the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum offers.

Participants will also receive information about the summer reading program at the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County, along with a free book from the Hattiesburg Area Council on Literacy.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
Suspect in Howard Industries shooting out on $750,000 bond
Two people were arrested, charge with child abuse in Sandersville
Virginia couple arrested in Jones Co. for alleged trafficking
Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection with an April hit-and-run.
Forrest Co. Circuit Clerk candidate arrested for April hit-and-run in Hattiesburg
Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howard Industries on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
Crews worked Saturday to restore power to those affected by Friday afternoon's storms.
Crews still working to restore power after Friday storm

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Ellisville after break in main line
Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center
Teens overpower guard, start fight at Hinds Co. youth detention center
NFVD said firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from a bedroom window when they arrived...
Volunteer firefighters respond to early morning mobile home fire in Rawls Springs
James Moore lost his son to an overdose, and the loss has pushed him to help others struggling...
Tribute to Courage & Recovery Service