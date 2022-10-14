17-year-old artist paints makes her mark with Eagle Walk mural

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An iconic section on USM’s campus is now a new piece of art for the Hub City.

Friday, the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art (HAPA) revealed a new mural titled “Soar and Score” on the Eagle Walk.

HAPA selected 17-year-old Aubri Sparkman to complete the mural space, and she is now the youngest artist to complete a large-scale mural in the city of Hattiesburg.

“They gave the general idea of what they really wanted, and I thought I should add the band and some iconic figures important to USM, and of course, football because of the athletics department,” said Sparkman. “It’s just now all sinking in; this is such a big deal. I’m just thankful to live in Hattiesburg, where they provide so many opportunities for young people and people of all ages, really.”

Sparkman said it took her eight days to complete the Southern Miss-themed artwork.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.