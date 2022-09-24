Win Stuff
34th Annual Pecan Festival kicks off in Richton

The Pecan Festival is an annual event held at Fulmer’s General Store in Richton on the last weekend in September. The festival is a great way to kick off fall.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Richton, Miss. (WDAM) -The Pecan Festival is an annual event held at Fulmer’s General Store in Richton on the last weekend in September. The festival is a great way to kick off fall here in the Pine Belt.

Marie Fulmer, a helper at the festival, said the name “Pecan Festival” comes from the location because the general store sits on land with a 40-acre pecan orchard. These pecan trees provide shade as guests walk through the festival’s hundreds of vendors.

From live music to homemade biscuits, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival also has many food trucks and sweets, so no guest should go hungry.

The weather this weekend will be near perfect for enjoying some time outdoors. Although it may be warm, there are plenty of spots to cool off under the pecan trees.

