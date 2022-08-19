Win Stuff
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students

A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions”...
A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with students.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with students.

Marion County Superintendent Michael Day confirmed that the school board terminated the employee on Friday, Aug. 19. He said that the district immediately initiated an investigation upon hearing the allegations and notified local law enforcement as required by law.

Day said he could not release the employee’s name or specific position with the school since it was a personnel matter.

“As of Aug. 19, that employee is no longer employed by (Marion County School District),” said Day. “Steps have been taken to ensure all students can come to school in a safe environment.”

Day also confirmed that there is an ongoing legal investigation.

WDAM will continue to update the story as more information is made available.

