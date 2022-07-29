Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday

Mississippi P-EBT card
Mississippi P-EBT card(MDHS)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up.

According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.

Students who were enrolled at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and were eligible for free meals either through meal application or food stamp eligibility should be eligible to receive summer P-EBT benefits.

Residents are asked to complete their application online to be sure that it is processed by Sunday. They are also reminded to make sure they put in their correct mailing address.

Disbursements are expected to begin in October.

Residents can complete the application at https://www.nlappscloud.com/.

For more information about the program, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance

Latest News

The holiday started at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, and will run till midnight on Saturday,...
2022 Miss. Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday
Dr. Tommy King celebrated at WCU
William Carey hosts retirement reception for President Tommy King
William Carey University honored and celebrated the retirement of Tommy King, who has served as...
William Carey hosts retirement reception for President Tommy King
Marion Co. students fill the halls on the first day of school
Marion Co. students fill the halls on the first day of school