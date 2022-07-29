2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up.

According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.

Students who were enrolled at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and were eligible for free meals either through meal application or food stamp eligibility should be eligible to receive summer P-EBT benefits.

Residents are asked to complete their application online to be sure that it is processed by Sunday. They are also reminded to make sure they put in their correct mailing address.

Disbursements are expected to begin in October.

Residents can complete the application at https://www.nlappscloud.com/.

For more information about the program, click HERE.

