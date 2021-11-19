Win Stuff
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law expected to improve Mississippi transportation

The new law is expected to help repair and rebuild roads and bridges, improve traffic safety and increase sustainable transportation options in the state. (source: U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WDAM) - According to a press release from the United States Department of Transportation, the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver for Mississippi.

“For decades, infrastructure in Mississippi has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. In fact, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Mississippi a D+ on its infrastructure report card. The historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will make life better for millions of Mississippi residents, create a generation of good-paying union jobs and economic growth, and position the United States to win the 21st century,” read the release.

The release said the law will help repair and rebuild roads and bridges, improve traffic safety and increase sustainable transportation options in the state. Mississippi could expect to receive approximately $3.6 billion over a five-year period in federal funding for highways and bridges. Mississippi could also expect to receive about $218 million in five years to improve public transportation options across the state.

The release said the law would also help build a network of EV chargers to bring convenient charging options for long-distance travel. Mississippi could expect to receive about $51 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network. The state could also apply for grants of up to $2.5 billion for EV charging.

Finally, the release said the law will modernize passenger rail and improve freight rial efficiency as well as our nation’s airports. According to the release, airports in Mississippi would receive approximately $99 million for infrastructure development for airports over five years.

According to the release, state and local governments can look forward to several new grant programs in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is anticipated to launch over the next year.

To read the full press release and the list of grants, click here.

