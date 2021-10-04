USM celebrates 2021 homecoming week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s homecoming is back in full swing this week after limiting events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been working hard to prepare the campus and organize all the activities we have in store for homecoming week,” said Student Government Association President Lucas Williams, a senior from Picayune, Mississippi. “Some of our new students have never experienced a USM homecoming, and many of us missed out last year on all the great traditions we enjoy about this special week. So, we’re excited about being back in black and gold for this year.”

This year’s theme for the celebration is “Back in Black and Gold.”

“While Homecoming is a highlight of each fall, I’m not sure it’s ever been more important than this year,” USM Alumni Association Executive Director Jerry DeFatta said. “Our homecoming week theme, ‘Back in Black and Gold.’ perfectly illustrates the hope that alumni and fans will join us in a celebration of the Southern Miss spirit that defines this noble institution.”

Homecoming events will be happening on campus all week, with everything leading to kickoff Saturday night when the Golden Eagles take on Conference USA rival University of Texas El Paso at “The Rock.” Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Below is the list of homecoming week events:

Monday

Seeking Seymour egg hunt

Tuesday

“Bring it On Eagle Style” – 7 p.m. at Reed Green Coliseum

Friday

23rd Annual Homecoming Golf Tournament – 8:30 a.m. at Hattiesburg Country Club

Fountain Sit – Noon to 4 p.m. in front of The Hub

Friday Night @ Spirit Park – 6:30 p.m. at Southern Station

Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet – 6:30 p.m. Thad Cochran Center Ballrooms

Saturday

Homecoming Parade - Begins at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Hardy Street and Ross Boulevard. End at Spirit Park on campus after traveling in front of campus and down Eagle Walk Drive.

Honors College Homecoming Tailgate – 3 p.m. Honors House

College of Business and Economic Development Tailgate – 3 p.m. Scianna Hall courtyard

Membership Appreciation Tailgate – 3:30 p.m. Southern Station

Southern Miss vs. UTEP – 6 p.m. kickoff at “The Rock”

