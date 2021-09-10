Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Physicians who spread lies about COVID could lose license, board says

(pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Physicians who spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine could now have their license to practice medicine suspended or completely revoked.

According to a new policy adopted by the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure, doctors have an “ethical and professional responsibility” to practice medicine in the best interest of their patients and share factual and scientifically grounded information with them.

The policy says whether physicians “recognize it or not” they possess a high degree of public trust due to their specialized knowledge and training. That gives them “a powerful platform in society,” the board says.

The policy strongly recommends physicians separate their personal and professional content online.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Sternell Johnson was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday.
Hattiesburg man, “KayNine,” sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
A man who reportedly shot his wife multiple times Thursday morning, then barricaded himself...
ALL CLEAR: Shooting suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff in St. Martin
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the substance in the couple’s vehicle at a...
Lamar Co. couple arrested for possession of crystal meth

Latest News

State police searching for inmate escapee from Belzoni
State police searching for escaped inmate
Mississippi State Penitentiary - Parchman
SPLC urges lawmakers to address ‘unsafe’ drinking water at Parchman
The figures reported Thursday morning pushed the Pine Belt's eight counties past 52,000 cases...
MSDH: More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported
Christian Graham
Missing coast teen could be in Jones County, sheriff’s office says