State Health Officer responds to conspiracy theories, threats via social media

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s all lies, Dr. Dobbs says.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs’ son doesn’t work for Anthony Fauci.

And his son doesn’t receive kickbacks every time he promotes COVID-19 vaccines.

“Imaginative, no doubt. But ALL LIES. I get zero $ from promoting vaccination,” he said in a Tuesday afternoon Twitter post.

Dobbs said he’s received several threatening phone calls and has been at the heart of several conspiracy theories, in part, by asking people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dobbs was the first person in Mississippi to receive the COVID vaccine and has been a major proponent of it.

Since then, he’s spent months trying to dispel the theories surrounding the vaccine, including the idea that the shot contains robotics and the government is using it to implant microchips into recipients.

The latter theory likely arose when Dobbs said “nanotechnology” was used in the shot serum. He said “no robotics” were used in the vaccine, but rather “small, little balls of fat,” which are used to deliver vaccine materials into recipients’ cells.

“Nano just means small,” he said back in December. “The vaccine uses nanoparticles.”

His support of the vaccine has garnered criticism and apparently threats.

On Tuesday, he took to social media to clear up any confusion that might be out there about him, his family, and how they benefit from people getting the shots.

As for the conspiracy that his son and daughter-in-law are receiving World Bank Group (WBG) funds as payment for pushing the shots, Dobbs said the thought is imaginative, but little else.

“My son is an MD and MPH student in the D.C. area,” he wrote. “His wife is an MBA student and worked at the WBG before grad school. They are completing their studies through their own personal finances. There are no WBG funds involved. I AM VERY PROUD OF THEM BOTH.”

Meanwhile, Dobbs took the opportunity to urge residents to stay informed and to get vaccinated.

“Keep yourself and your loved ones safe by getting the vaccine!”

It was unclear whether Dobbs or the state was investigating the threatening phone calls. State Department of Health spokeswoman Liz Sharlot said, “I don’t have anything to add,” when asked.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.