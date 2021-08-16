Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”

JACKSON, Miss, (WDAM) – In just seven days, the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has increased by 100, and the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU has risen by nearly the same amount,

Based on previous COVID waves, that may mean about a third of the ICU patients and two-thirds of the patients on life support won’t return home, State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on Twitter.

Dobbs, who serves as executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, tweeted that the “delta” variant of COVID-10 is “different and deadly.”

Two plans can help, Dobbs wrote: “Getting the COVID-19 vaccine,and getting monoclonal antibody treatments.”

