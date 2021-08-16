Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss, (WDAM) – In just seven days, the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has increased by 100, and the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU has risen by nearly the same amount,

Based on previous COVID waves, that may mean about a third of the ICU patients and two-thirds of the patients on life support won’t return home, State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs said on Twitter.

Dobbs, who serves as executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, tweeted that the “delta” variant of COVID-10 is “different and deadly.”

Two plans can help, Dobbs wrote: “Getting the COVID-19 vaccine,and getting monoclonal antibody treatments.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
One dead after fiery crash on I-59
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
Mississippi hospitals told to suspend elective surgeries for the next two weeks.
Elective surgeries off operating tables at Mississippi hospitals for next few weeks
Firefighters quickly began giving the woman emergency medical treatment and started...
Woman critically injured in Jones Co. rollover crash
Mississippi Development Authority Director John Rounsaville is leaving the job as of Aug. 31.
MDA director stepping down

Latest News

10pm Headlines 08/15/2021
10pm Headlines 08/15/2021
An early-morning Sunday fire heavily damaged a home in Petal.
Early-morning fire damages Petal home
5pm Headlines 08/15/2021
5pm Headlines 08/15/2021
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday