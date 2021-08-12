Win Stuff
MSDH: Nearly 90% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated

(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 90 percent of the people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

That means that of the 1,500 people in the hospital with COVID, 1,300 have not been inoculated, state numbers show.

“Today, the state has surpassed all previous highs in Mississippians hospitalized for COVID-19,” the agency wrote in a Thursday Tweet. “Hospitals are operating at emergency capacity to cope with the incoming flood of COVID-19 patients.”

Currently, 1,490 people are hospitalized with the virus, while 388 are intensive care and 264 are on ventilators, MSDH numbers show.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also sounded the alarm Thursday, saying that hospitals and emergency rooms are currently “beyond capacity.”

“Protect yourself: vaccinate, mask indoors, avoid indoor social gatherings and talk with your doc about monoclonal antibodies if you get sick.”

