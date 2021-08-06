Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Dobbs: People are ‘absolutely’ going to die because they don’t have access to care

(WRDW)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Mississippi State Medical Association hosted their weekly meeting with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs on Friday.

According to Dobbs, what is most concerning is who is entering the ICU and who is dying from COVID-19. The age group now with the highest mortality numbers are those 50 to 64.

Dobbs said this speaks to the benefits of the older population being vaccinated, because this age group has the highest rate of immunization.

“It’s astounding to me,” Dobbs stated, “that our 50-year-old people are dying at higher rates than our 65 and older. It’s pretty amazing.”

Dr. Mark Horne, president of the Mississippi State Medical Association, also revealed in the meeting that earlier this week in his hospital, they had 12 ICU patients who were on ventilators. Of those 12, the oldest was 69 and the youngest was 28. The average age of the patients was 49.

“They were all sick as stink,” Horn said. “And not all of them are gonna make it.”

Dobbs added to this, saying that the people on the ventilators were not people with underlying medical conditions, classifying them as people “who are doing their jobs everyday” and “working hard outdoors.”

“Now they’re laid up on life support,” Dobbs said. “It’s a real tragedy unfolding before our eyes.”

The question was also offered as to the affect on the healthcare system due to the recent wave of coronavirus patients. To this, Dobbs described it as toilet paper: “You can run out.”

Dobbs pointed out that the state is already at crisis standard of care. Because of this, doctors are now having to do things that they wouldn’t under normal circumstances.

On Wednesday, there were only 6 open ICU beds in the state of Mississippi. At the University of Mississippi Medical Center, some patients are having to wait for beds. This because the hospital is full and because of a serious staffing shortage among nurses and other healthcare workers.

Dobbs described the new Delta variant as a tsunami sweeping over the entire state. He said things will only get worse.

“Are people gonna die because they don’t have access to care?” he asked. “Absolutely. People aren’t gonna get timely access to care and it’s gonna lead to a loss of life.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 at Masonite Lake Road in Jones County.
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Jones Co. crash
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and JCSD personnel discuss the situation at Jarrell Recycling.
2nd explosive device in 3 days found at Jones County recycling center
According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo, the incident occurred...
Overnight shooting in Wayne County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Michael Arrington (left) and Robert Odom (right)
Forrest Co. School District bus stolen Thursday morning; 2 charged
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified

Latest News

Speaker Philip Gunn addresses CEOs with the ADP in Hattiesburg.
Miss. House Speaker visits Hattiesburg
Counselors from Hattiesburg Public Schools selected a variety of sizes and styles to take to...
Hattiesburg resident collects and donates nearly 500 pairs of shoes to students
The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom August 6th.
Jones County superintendent breaks down changes as classes return
The City of Beaumont has announced a boil water notice Friday evening.
City of Beaumont under boil water notice
Fall semester starts amid mask mandate.
Students in the Wayne County School District return to their classes.