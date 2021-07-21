Perry Central 2021 football schedule
Perry Central
8/27 -Richton - Location: Richton - Time: 7 p.m.
9/3 - Enterprise - Location: New Augusta - Time: 7 p.m.
9/10 - Northeast Jones - Location: New Augusta - Time: 7 p.m.
9/17 - Amite County - Location: Liberty- Time: 7 p.m.
9/24 - Greene County - Location: New Augusta - Time: 7 p.m.
10/1 - Jefferson Davis County*- Location: Bassfield - Time: 7 p.m.
10/8 - St. Patrick* - Location: New Augusta - Time: 7 p.m.
10/15 - West Marion* - Location: New Augusta - Time: 7 p.m.
10/22 - St, Stanislaus* - Location: Bay St. Louis - Time: 7 p.m.
10/29 - Seminary* - Location: Seminary - Time: 7 p.m.
*Denotes Region 8-3A game
