Dobbs: 10 children on life support from delta variant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the highly contagious delta variant spreads across the Magnolia State, we are getting a clearer picture of its severity.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday 12 children are in the intensive care unit including 10 children on life support.

Delta Surge - be careful. Now with 12 children in ICU with 10 on the ventilator (life support) pic.twitter.com/SQEfTFLS3I — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 13, 2021

In the last week, there have been 379 children under age 18 diagnosed with COVID-19. On July 6, there had been a total of 42,602 cases in children, with three deaths. There were an additional 74 cases of MISC-C, with four deaths. On July 12, that number increased by 379 cases, bringing the number to 42,981 total cases in children, still with three deaths. The number of MISC-C cases and deaths remained the same.

Ages 65+ still report the most hospitalizations. The highest jump in cases remains in those between the ages of 25-39, which saw 481 new cases reported in the past week. Children 18 and under make up the second-highest jump in cases with 379 new cases reported.

Health officials are encouraging people to get fully vaccinated. If you’re 65 and older, you are asked to avoid indoor mass gatherings, vaccinated or not.

The CDC has classified the delta variant as a concern for these reasons:

Ability to spread more quickly in people

Ability to cause either milder or more severe disease in people

Ability to evade detection by specific viral diagnostic tests

Decreased susceptibility to therapeutic agents such as monoclonal antibodies

Ability to evade natural or vaccine-induced immunity

