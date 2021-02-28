Miss. Egg Marketing Board hosting annual Easter coloring contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Children around Mississippi have something to look forward to as a state marketing board is hosting their annual coloring contest.
The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board’s annual Easter Coloring Contest is open to state school children ages four to nine-years-old, and a winner will be taken from each age group.
Winners in each age group will receive a $50 gift card.
Below are the rules and other information for the contest:
- Age groups: four to five-years-old, six to seven-years-old, and eight to nine years-old. One entry per child allowed.
- Entries are due by end of the business day on Friday, March 26, 2021.
- Coloring sheet entries must be submitted to the Mississippi Agricultural & Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.
- Include the child’s name and age, a parent’s name and phone number, email address and school on the bottom of the coloring sheet before turning it in. Incomplete forms will be ineligible for prize selection.
- Coloring sheets will be judged at the end of the contest and prizes will be awarded to the winners at the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Mississippi Agricultural & Forestry Museum. There will be one winner in each age group. If your child is unable to attend the Easter Egg Hunt, the winner will be contacted by phone or email no later than April 12, 2021, by 5 p.m.
- Judges’ decisions are final.
- The board reserves the right to post any entry and use it for promotional purposes. All entries become the property of the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and will not be returned.
- Entry forms are available for pickup at the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum or download here.
For more information about the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, contact Jennifer Thompson at (601) 359-1144, or email jennifer@mdac.ms.gov.
