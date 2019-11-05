Hattiesburg council considers cigar bar ordinance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council discussed a proposed ordinance amendment that would allow cigar bars in downtown during Monday night’s work session.
Currently, Hattiesburg has a smoking ordinance that prohibits smoking inside a public building. The amendment would allow for cigar bars to open where smoking premium cigars indoors is permitted.
“Even if this was adopted, it sets a threshold that 40% of the income of these places have to be tobacco related,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “So you couldn’t have a resturant or an existing bar suddenly create a cigar bar within itself.”
Councilwoman Deborah Delgado is against the ordinance because it would hurt residents’ health.
The Hattiesburg City Council is scheduled to vote on the amendment Tuesday.
You can view the full ordinance here.
