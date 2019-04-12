Groundbreaking held for old Hattiesburg High School building

Groundbreaking ceremony held in downtown Hattiesburg. (Photo source: WDAM)
April 12, 2019 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 3:14 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the old Hattiesburg High School building on Friday.

The century-old building in downtown Hattiesburg is being redeveloped into 75 affordable housing apartments for senior citizens by a Jackson developer.

The building was heavily damaged during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and an arson fire in 2007.

The $10 million project will provide age-restricted, affordable housing on that section of Main Street.

