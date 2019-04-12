Groundbreaking held for old Hattiesburg High School building

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the old Hattiesburg High School building on Friday.
The century-old building in downtown Hattiesburg is being redeveloped into 75 affordable housing apartments for senior citizens by a Jackson developer.
The building was heavily damaged during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and an arson fire in 2007.
The $10 million project will provide age-restricted, affordable housing on that section of Main Street.
