The Southern Miss Student Government Association will no longer sponsor Eaglepalooza, an annual free concert for Southern Miss students and Hattiesburg residents.More >>
Friday Governor Phil Bryant announced he will move more than $38 million dollars from the Rainy Day Fund to balance the state budget.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced on Thursday that he had deposited $34.4 million from state lawsuits into the state Treasury as legislatures continue working on the budget.More >>
Rep. Steve Holland, a Plantersville Democrat, says he was only diagnosed last week. While he does well on some days, he says, there are other days where his short-term memory suffers. Holland says he knows it will get worse, but says he will try serve through 2019.More >>
According to Pike County District Attorney DeWitt Bates, this case was last presented to the Grand Jury in February. They decided not to indict Russell Creason in the beating death of Shaun Wallace.More >>
An old armory in Lumberton will likely become a new place for senior citizens to get good food.More >>
A voter seminar was held Friday morning in Downtown Hattiesburg.More >>
One person was transported to a local hospital after being injured in an accident involving a Hattiesburg city vehicle.More >>
Sacred Heart senior Cade Slaughter was named a 2017 Coca-Cola Scholar. He was selected from 86,000 initial applications across the country for a $20,000 college scholarship. Slaughter plans to attend the University of Mississippi in the fall with a degree in public policy. The scholar has already had a taste of public office life. Slaughter was chosen for the US Senate Youth Program in Washington D.C.. A few weeks ago he worked with state Senator Rodger Wicker and even met wit...More >>
The Children’s Center for Communication and Development at The University of Southern Mississippi and the Mapp Family Foundation will present The Children’s Center Institute, a professional development experience to take place May 9-11 at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg.More >>
A ground-breaking ceremony for the District at Midtown was held on the campus of Southern Miss Thursday.More >>
The Public Service Commission says an order issued Tuesday requiring the Arnold Line Water Association to change portions of its rules and regulations will improve customer service.More >>
With the weather getting warmer, it is that time of year for mosquitoes to make their return.More >>
Toby Barker opened his campaign headquarters in the Hub City Thursday, vying to be the next mayor of Hattiesburg.More >>
An authority on women in the Vietnam War from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Hattiesburg veteran and civil rights pioneer addressed soldiers at Camp Shelby Thursday during an observance ofMore >>
Hattiesburg Police are investigating what appears to be an attempted burglary at a Hattiesburg liquor store.More >>
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is set to reopen a popular gallery that's been closed for renovations.More >>
The Lumberton School Board voted Thursday to accept Lamar County School District's voluntary consolidation plan.More >>
Mike Prestage has been charged with animal cruelty, malicious mischief and shooting a firearm within the city limits.More >>
As the prom season is gradually approaching us in the Pine Belt area, the Laurel Police Department would like to share a few safety tips with the area schools in hopes of keeping our children safe for the occasion.More >>
Hattiesburg's historic E. 6th Street USO is celebrating its 75th anniversary.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found at a home in Hattiesburg Wednesday afternoon, according to Hattiesburg Lt. Jon Traxler.More >>
LIFE of Mississippi held a ribbon-cutting for its new location in Hattiesburg Thursday.More >>
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said autopsy results show Jerry Floyd Kirkendall was strangled before his body was stuffed in a freezer inside a home he was renting in the Latimer community.More >>
The Laurel Police Department is searching for an aggravated domestic assault suspect.More >>
Six-year-old ZhaMyria Hutchinson lost her hearing aids in the January tornado that swept through the Pine Belt.More >>
According to police, Melinda King Sanders made restitution to the plaintiff and all the charges were dropped. Sanders was arrested in Flora earlier in March after using a credit card that wasn't hers.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...More >>
Jurors in the criminal trial of former Penn State University president Graham Spanier spent more than six hours deliberating Thursday without reaching a verdict.More >>
See how Hattiesburg has grown since 1984.More >>
Tornadoes tore through Hattiesburg and Petal January 21, taking the lives of four people.More >>
Photos depict the good, the bad, and the resilience of the Pine Belt in the year 2016.More >>
The Atlanta Humane Society has rescued a total of 54 animals from horrid conditions at a LaGrange home.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
A large tornado destroyed parts of the Pine Belt Saturday morning.More >>
Click here to learn more about WDAM's News and Weather apps for Apple or Android devices.
Holding leaders accountable, giving you the answers to the questions you want asked.
Two Hattiesburg Police officers lost their lives May 9, 2015.More >>
WDAM LawCallTM is hosted by the Mississippi personal injury law firm of Reeves & Mestayer, WDAM LawCall is a live legal call-in show featuring guest attorneys from across the state.
Coverage of the controversial law drawing national attention.More >>
Find all your Back to School needs here!
Download the WDAM First Alert Weather App to stay on top of the latest information this Hurricane Season.
Find the latest health violations at Pine Belt restaurants here.
The main business corridor in Waveland got a little tender loving care Friday. Mayor Mike Smith led a team of city workers and volunteers on a beautification blitz along Hwy. 90.More >>
28-year-old Matthew Fowler pleaded guilty to one county of conspiracy to kidnap Circuit Court Judge Paul S. Funderburk of the First Circuit Judicial District. He was also sentenced for conspiracy to burglarize the home of Judge Funderburk and possession of a controlled substance .More >>
A Vicksburg teenager will appear in court Friday on a rape charge.More >>
According to Pike County District Attorney DeWitt Bates, this case was last presented to the Grand Jury in February. They decided not to indict Russell Creason in the beating death of Shaun Wallace.More >>
After months of complaints from Hattiesburg residents about discolored water, WDAM 7 News is finding out what's in the city's water, if it's safe to drink and how Hattiesburg city leaders plan to fix it.More >>
Big brother, or an investigative tool? Tens of thousands of automated license plate readers are snapping photos of plates right now across the country. The technology is also here in the Pine Belt and across Mississippi.More >>
Three Mississippi pharmacies, including multiple individuals and entities, are said to have defrauded more than $400 million from public and private health insurance providers.More >>
"It is like Christmas morning!" Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, made that statement on August 2016 as he and Wayne County leaders unwrapped some big economic news.More >>
More and more officers are equipped with body cameras, but most of us have a camera that could show a different view.More >>
Staffing shortages in the City of Hattiesburg's planning department and a loss of federal subsidies have increased flood insurance cost for homeowners in the Hub City.More >>
In late January, members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Internal Revenue Service along with other state and federal agencies raided businesses related to pharmacies around Mississippi and three other states and seized millions in assets.More >>
In late January members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Internal Revenue Service and multiple other state agencies raided four businesses related to pharmacies in the Hub City, and seized millions in assets.More >>
Forrest County Supervisors requested an independent audit into the sheriff’s department regarding financial discrepancies.More >>
Members of the FBI and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics along with multiple other state agencies raided at least four businesses in the Hub City.More >>
