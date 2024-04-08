Right now, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) are not in the running to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, with +15000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Bulldogs will play at home against the UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, November 11 at 5:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

Mississippi State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 52nd Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Mississippi State Team Stats

Mississippi State is outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game with a +15 scoring differential overall. It puts up 71.0 points per game (230th in college basketball) and gives up 56.0 per contest (59th in college basketball).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Mississippi State and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mississippi State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Mississippi State has one win versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Mississippi State Players

The Bulldogs' scoring leader is Trey Fort, who contributes 21.0 points per game.

D.J. Jeffries paces Mississippi State with 9.0 rebounds a game, and Andrew Taylor leads the squad with 3.0 assists per outing.

Fort connects on 5.0 threes per game to lead the Bulldogs.

Cameron Matthews leads the team with 3.0 steals per game. Fort collects 1.0 block a contest to pace Mississippi State.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.