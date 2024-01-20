Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Jackson State Tigers (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC), at 6:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jackson State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Players to Watch

Ken Evans: 18.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan O'Neal: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Chase Adams: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zeke Cook: 5.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Coltie Young: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Brian Myles: 7.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Charles Smith IV: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Javontae Hopkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Felix Jr.: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Nick Gazelas: 8.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison

Jackson State Rank Jackson State AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 288th 70.1 Points Scored 70.6 280th 349th 80.6 Points Allowed 78.4 330th 199th 36.1 Rebounds 33.1 315th 66th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 157th 250th 6.8 3pt Made 5.1 344th 214th 13.1 Assists 10.7 338th 329th 13.9 Turnovers 12.6 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.