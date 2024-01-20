The Alcorn State Braves (2-10) face the Texas Southern Tigers (1-11) in a clash of SWAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Nakia Cheatham: 8.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Zy'Nyia White: 11.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Destiny Brown: 7.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Kiarra Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyginae Wright: 5.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Daeja Holmes: 10.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Taniya Lawson: 10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaida Belton: 5.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK

5.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Shomari Phillips: 3.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

