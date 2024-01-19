Pelicans vs. Suns January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, January 19, 2024, the New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (19-16) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and AZFamily.
Pelicans vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, AZFamily
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram puts up 22.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.1 points, 9.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 57.6% from the field.
- Zion Williamson puts up 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 57.9% from the field.
- CJ McCollum averages 20 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 boards.
- Herbert Jones posts 10.8 points, 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.3 steals and 1 block.
Suns Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Devin Booker gives the Suns 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Suns 12.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Grayson Allen gives the Suns 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Suns are getting 5.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin this year.
- Drew Eubanks gets the Suns 6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game while delivering 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Pelicans vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Suns
|115.3
|Points Avg.
|115.4
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.6
|48.1%
|Field Goal %
|48%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
