The LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) play the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Information

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Allen Flanigan: 16.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Matthew Murrell: 17.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 14.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 10.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK

LSU Players to Watch

Jordan Wright: 14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Baker: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Derek Fountain: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Mike Williams III: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ole Miss vs. LSU Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Ole Miss AVG Ole Miss Rank 141st 76.8 Points Scored 77.4 125th 124th 69.0 Points Allowed 67.8 104th 219th 35.8 Rebounds 35.5 232nd 191st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.0 275th 210th 7.3 3pt Made 7.7 160th 296th 11.9 Assists 16.2 49th 316th 13.6 Turnovers 10.2 55th

