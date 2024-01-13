Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC), at 7:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

  • Rayquan Brown: 14.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Arecko Gipson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

  • Brian Myles: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Charles Smith IV: 12 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Felix Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Javontae Hopkins: 13 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andre Nunley: 4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison

Prairie View A&M Rank Prairie View A&M AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank
272nd 71.2 Points Scored 48.2 363rd
335th 79.1 Points Allowed 84.8 359th
296th 33.9 Rebounds 27.2 363rd
164th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.4 306th
334th 5.3 3pt Made 3.2 363rd
345th 10.2 Assists 7.2 363rd
258th 12.6 Turnovers 15.8 359th

