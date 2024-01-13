The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) play the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Bulldogs All-Access.

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Jackson State Players to Watch

  • Ken Evans: 18.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan O'Neal: 11.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Zeke Cook: 5.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chase Adams: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Coltie Young: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

  • Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jayland Randall: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Omari Peek-Green: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chad Moodie: 5.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison

Alabama A&M Rank Alabama A&M AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank
285th 70.0 Points Scored 68.8 303rd
362nd 88.2 Points Allowed 80.7 349th
274th 34.4 Rebounds 36.1 210th
136th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.3 89th
359th 4.1 3pt Made 6.7 255th
347th 9.9 Assists 12.8 233rd
356th 15.4 Turnovers 14.2 331st

