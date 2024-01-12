On Friday, January 12, 2024, the Denver Nuggets (23-11) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSNO

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He's making 57.5% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are receiving 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.

CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while posting 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are getting 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.1 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Reggie Jackson puts up 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 boards per contest.

Jamal Murray averages 19.4 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 boards.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Pelicans 115.3 Points Avg. 115.6 110.3 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 49.0% Field Goal % 48.2% 37.7% Three Point % 36.4%

