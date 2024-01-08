The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) -- who've lost three straight -- visit the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Stars vs Wild Additional Info

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild Stars 8-3 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 14th in goals against, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Stars' 136 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 38 goals during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 38 13 26 39 25 25 - Matt Duchene 37 11 24 35 21 19 56.4% Joe Pavelski 38 15 20 35 27 14 50.3% Roope Hintz 36 15 18 33 13 9 54.4% Mason Marchment 38 13 17 30 25 27 60%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 121 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.

The Wild's 113 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Wild are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

