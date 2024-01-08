Stars vs. Wild Injury Report Today - January 8
Entering a matchup with the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4), the Dallas Stars (22-11-5) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 at Xcel Energy Center.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jake Oettinger
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Miro Heiskanen
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Vinni Lettieri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Marcus Foligno
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kirill Kaprizov
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Filip Gustavsson
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 136 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Their +17 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
Wild Season Insights
- With 113 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.
- Minnesota's total of 121 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the NHL.
- They have the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
Stars vs. Wild Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-145)
|Wild (+120)
|6
