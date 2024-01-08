The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) aim to end a 14-game losing streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. The game airs on YouTube.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama A&M Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline FanDuel Alabama A&M (-7.5) 133.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends

Mississippi Valley State has compiled a 5-9-0 record against the spread this year.

The Delta Devils have covered the spread five times this year (5-9 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Alabama A&M is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.

