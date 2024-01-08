On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Matt Duchene going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

In 10 of 37 games this season, Duchene has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Wild this season in one game (one shot).

He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.

Duchene's shooting percentage is 13.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 121 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Predators 1 0 1 17:31 Home L 4-3 1/4/2024 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:08 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:18 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:47 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 19:49 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

