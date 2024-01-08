In the upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Joe Pavelski to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

In 15 of 38 games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play he has eight goals, plus three assists.

Pavelski's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Pavelski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Predators 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 4-3 1/4/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:26 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:28 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 19:23 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:04 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 19:23 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

