Sunday's contest features the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (14-0) and the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) facing off at Cassell Coliseum (on January 7) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-66 win for NC State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Hokies came out on top in their most recent outing 82-73 against Wake Forest on Thursday.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 72, Virginia Tech 66

Top 25 Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 24, the Hokies beat the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 50 team (No. 49) in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-58.

The Hokies have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

The Hokies have three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (seven).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 49) on November 24

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 146) on January 4

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 147) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 25

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 177) on December 31

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's best win this season came against the Colorado Buffaloes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Wolfpack brought home the 78-60 win at a neutral site on November 25.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wolfpack are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

NC State has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 42) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

Virginia Tech Leaders

Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102)

17.1 PTS, 7.5 AST, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (34-for-102) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (29-for-77) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96)

8.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (33-for-96) Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +324 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.9 points per game. They're putting up 81.7 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and are giving up 56.8 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 21.7 points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and giving up 58.0 per outing, 72nd in college basketball) and have a +304 scoring differential.

