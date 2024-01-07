The New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome in an NFC South battle.

As the Saints ready for this matchup against the Falcons, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Saints vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 42 -165 +140

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has had an average of 41.6 points in their games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Saints have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-10-1).

The Saints have won 50% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-6).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, New Orleans has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have combined with their opponents to score more than 42 points in six of 16 games this season.

Atlanta has a 40.1-point average over/under in their outings this season, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Falcons have covered the spread five times this season (5-11-0).

The Falcons have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Saints vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 22.1 14 19.4 6 41.6 5 16 Falcons 19 26 20.3 9 40.1 6 16

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In its past three games, New Orleans has gone over the total once.

From an offensive standpoint, the Saints are scoring fewer points in divisional contests this season (19 per game) compared to their average in all games (22.1). On defense, they are giving up fewer points per game (17.2) in divisional games compared to their overall season average (19.4).

The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 44 points this season (2.7 points per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by 21 points (1.3 per game).

Falcons

Over its past three games, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Falcons have hit the over once in their past three contests.

The Falcons are scoring more points in divisional games (19.2 per game) than overall (19), and also conceding fewer points in the division (15.2) than overall (20.3).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 41.5 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23.4 22.2 ATS Record 5-10-1 2-5-0 3-5-1 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.4 38.7 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 22.1 20.9 ATS Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-3 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

