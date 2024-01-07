When the Sacramento Kings (21-13) and New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) face off at Golden 1 Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSNO

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Pelicans fell to the Clippers 111-95. With 13 points, Jordan Hawkins was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 13 1 0 0 0 3 Jonas Valančiūnas 13 11 1 0 1 1 Zion Williamson 12 6 1 1 1 0

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram provides the Pelicans 22.9 points, 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Valanciunas gives 14.1 points, 9.9 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Pelicans get 22.1 points, 6.1 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

CJ McCollum averages 20.0 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 44.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 3.5 triples per contest.

The Pelicans receive 10.8 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 21.5 4.1 5.7 1.2 1.2 1.7 CJ McCollum 19 4.1 4.4 1.2 0.6 4.1 Zion Williamson 17.5 5.7 3.8 0.7 0.6 0.1 Jonas Valančiūnas 12.4 10.2 2 0.8 0.9 0.5 Herbert Jones 8.4 2.3 2 0.6 0.5 1.3

