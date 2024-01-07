Player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Ingram and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

NBCS-CA and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +126)

Ingram is averaging 22.9 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.6 lower than Sunday's prop total.

He has grabbed 4.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Ingram's assist average -- 5.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Sunday's over/under (6.5).

Ingram averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -104)

The 22.1 points Zion Williamson scores per game are 0.4 less than his prop total on Sunday (22.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 6.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Williamson's assists average -- 4.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Sunday's over/under (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -125) 13.5 (Over: -135) 7.5 (Over: -132)

Sunday's points prop bet for Sabonis is 21.5 points. That is 1.8 more than his season average of 19.7.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Sunday's assist over/under (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

De'Aaron Fox's 29.2-point scoring average is 0.3 less than Sunday's over/under.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Fox has averaged 6.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

