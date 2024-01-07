The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) hope to build on a five-game road win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) on January 7, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 48.6% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

New Orleans is 15-5 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Kings are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.

The Pelicans score an average of 115.3 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 117.5 the Kings allow.

When it scores more than 117.5 points, New Orleans is 11-3.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans put up 115.5 points per game at home, 0.4 more than away (115.1). On defense they concede 110.6 per game, three fewer points than on the road (113.6).

In 2023-24 New Orleans is conceding three fewer points per game at home (110.6) than on the road (113.6).

This season the Pelicans are picking up more assists at home (26.6 per game) than away (25.8).

Pelicans Injuries