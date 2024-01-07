The New Orleans Pelicans' (21-15) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (21-13) at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans are coming off of a 111-95 loss to the Clippers in their most recent outing on Friday. Jordan Hawkins scored a team-high 13 points for the Pelicans in the loss.

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Hand)

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO

